ENGLISH SPEECH | CRISTIANO RONALDO: CR7 Joins Al Nassr (English Subtitles)

Learn English with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Speech.

Considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time, joins Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr team in a historic move.

In this interview, he expresses his excitement for the new challenge and opportunity to not only excel on the field but also to inspire and impact the next generation in Saudi Arabia.

He mentions that his family is also excited and feels welcome in the country.

Ronaldo also mentions his desire to use his experience and knowledge to help develop not just the sport, but also the country and its perspective on women's football.

He dismisses criticism and opinions of those who do not understand the current state of football and is confident in his decision to join the team.