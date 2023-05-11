Jacklyn Zeman, ‘General Hospital’ Star, Dead at 70

Frank Valentini, executive producer of 'General Hospital,' announced Zeman's death on May 10.

On behalf of our ‘General Hospital’ family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Jackie Zeman, Frank Valentini, executive producer of 'General Hospital,' via Twitter.

Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work, Frank Valentini, executive producer of 'General Hospital,' via Twitter.

Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew, Frank Valentini, executive producer of 'General Hospital,' via Twitter.

ABC Entertainment also released a statement.

Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the ‘General Hospital’ and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago, ABC Entertainment, via statement.

She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit.

We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones, ABC Entertainment, via statement.

Zeman joined the popular soap in 1977, NBC News reports.

She appeared as Bobbie Spencer in over 800 episodes