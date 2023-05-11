The Morning Knight LIVE! No. 1060- That CNN Town Hall, THE AFTERMATH
Seriously?

What did you expect?

I didn’t have to watch the CNN Town Hall with Donald Trump to know exactly how it was going to go.

I respect Kaitlyn Collins as a journalist (despite who she works for) but I knew that hear objective was to talk about the former President&apos;s biggest negatives, and Trump would spend most of his time fighting the direction she was trying to take things and while dropping some of his favorite one liners.

Am I close?

The best part of this whole made-for-TV movie are the reactions afterwards.

