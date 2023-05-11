The Morning Knight LIVE! No. 1060- That CNN Town Hall, THE AFTERMATH

Seriously?

What did you expect?

I didn’t have to watch the CNN Town Hall with Donald Trump to know exactly how it was going to go.

I respect Kaitlyn Collins as a journalist (despite who she works for) but I knew that hear objective was to talk about the former President's biggest negatives, and Trump would spend most of his time fighting the direction she was trying to take things and while dropping some of his favorite one liners.

Am I close?

The best part of this whole made-for-TV movie are the reactions afterwards.

Welcome to The Morning Knight LIVE!