MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID 5.11.23 @12PM: THE ULTIMATE TRUMP TOWN HALL BREAKDOWN!

Mike Crispi has watched every Trump rally/ town hall since 2015, and he is breaking down Trump’s first performance in the “town hall” setting for the 2024 cycle- Dems LOSE their minds over Trump, Deep state continues to cover for Biden- Our country is being invaded, it’s an all out WAR on the border- Gavin Newsom rejects reparations and tries to pivot, it’s hilarious- Bud stock downgraded, so are polls LYING that say the majority of public supports LGBTQ?- Diane Feinstein makes a mockery of the system, it’s shameful- MikeCrispi.com for more!