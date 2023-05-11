Unleashing the Digital Revolution: The Startling Power of the Internet

I think technology is the thing that causes these big step changes in civilization.

Even if you had a thirst for knowledge, you really couldn't do anything about it, because there were very few books to read.

So, and the internet is something beyond the Gutenberg press, I think.

When I first saw the internet coming into being, in a way that the general public could use it, it felt like the... Humanity as a whole was developing a nervous system.

So, previously, the way the information would travel would be by osmosis, one person to another, or one person calling another.

But the access to information is very limited.

Now, with the internet, it's like having a nervous system.

Like, any part of humanity has access to almost all the information of humanity.