THE A SHOW EXTRA 5/11/23: Why Gen Z Does NOT Respect Authority!

This week Big Ray discusses the youth of today.

Generation Z to be exact.

Why are these kids so lazy, uninspired and unwilling to work?

Why are they so easily offended and so hard to connect to.

Why does THIS generation of young people feel that they DESERVE EVERYTHING yet do not feel the need to EARN a thing?

Is it their faults or is there a system of educators, politicians and above all parents who have help to ruin the future?

Is it too late?