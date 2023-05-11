Taylor Swift? BTS? Whose book is it?!

A mystery memoir currently called ‘4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023’ has reached the US top 10 pre-order charts of both Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Fans of the singer Taylor Swift have speculated that it could be her, despite no cast-iron proof of her involvement or any comment from the star herself.

However, fans of another pop sensation, BTS, reckon that the Korean boy band are the mystery authors of the upcoming book.

Further details of the book will be released on 13th June, with the publication date set for 9th July.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn