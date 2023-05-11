Imran Khan’s Arrest Was Illegal, Pakistan’s Supreme Court Rules

The former prime minister was arrested on corruption charges by paramilitary troops at a courthouse in Islamabad on May 9, CNN reports.

At the time, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry described the arrest as an "abduction," saying Khan had been "whisked away by unknown people to an unknown location.".

Khan was reportedly detained in a police headquarters guesthouse and brought before a judge in a closed-door hearing on May 10.

Khan's lawyers petitioned against the judicial proceedings since they didn't take place at a courthouse.

On May 11, Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled that the arrest was unlawful and Khan must be released.

Following Khan's detainment, protests have resulted in hundreds of arrests, over 300 injuries and eight deaths, CNN reports.

According to a government official, over 650 protesters have been detained in Khyber Pakhunkhwa.

1,000 supporters were arrested in Punjab.

Khan's political party released a pre-recorded message after he was arrested.

Khan told his supporters that "the time has come for all of you to come and struggle for your rights."