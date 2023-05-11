David Atherton - Forced Marriages, Immigration Madness and the Never Ending Grooming Gang Arrests

David Atherton is a journalist and broadcaster and a prolific tweeter.

His regular updates and commentaries on the clash between Islam, our Western freedoms and the impact of uncontrolled immigration have made him a voice of reason.

He joins us to discuss the latest grooming gang trial that is simply the latest of regular instalments of an ongoing attempt to punish these Muslim Pakistani rape gangs.

And with the BBC now producing documentaries on forced marriages we need to ask what is the cost to our society of uncontrolled immigration.

So join us this episode as David covers all of this and much more.