Wendy's to Test New AI Drive-Thru

'The Guardian' reports that Wendy's is ready to roll out an artificial-intelligence-powered chatbot capable of taking customers' orders.

The "FreshAI" pilot program is reportedly powered by Google Cloud's AI software.

The experimental pilot program will launch next month in the Columbus, Ohio, area.

According to Wendy's, the fast-food chain is counting on the technology to revolutionize the industry.

By leveraging generative AI, Wendy’s seeks to take the complexity out of the ordering process so employees can focus on serving up fast, fresh-made, quality food and exceptional service, Wendy's, via statement.

'The Guardian' reports that Wendy's is not the first fast-food chain to pioneer AI technology.

In 2022, McDonald's opened a completely automated location in Fort Worth, Texas, while deploying AI-operated drive-thrus at locations around the country.

Meanwhile, other chains, including Sonic and Popeyes also have their own AI-driven solutions in the works.

Similar to McDonald's, Wendy's has said that it will still employ people to monitor the AI-operated drive thru.

Despite this, 'The Guardian' points out that the application of AI technology in the fast-food industry is expected to stoke fears of humans losing jobs to robots.