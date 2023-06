Proxy War on Small Businesses

Today we are joined by Stacey Pacholek who runs Stacey’s Happy Place Bookstore in Eckville, AB.

She chose to keep her business open during Covid, in compliance with Canadian law.

The Alberta Health Services disagreed and inspected her more than 30 times, shut down her business 3 times, had 6 AHS orders against her, lost 3 Public Health Appeal Board Appeals and were threatened with arrest by the RCMP.