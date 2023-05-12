Knowledgeable Experts Are Speaking Out Against Artificial Intelligence

While there are fools like Yuval Harari that promote Artificial Intelligence as a salvation for mankind.

They talk about melding human consciousness with computer technology.

While this kind of melding is immoral and unethical it could eventually lead to the demise and/or extinction of humankind.

So, if people like Elon Musk, Geoffrey Hinton (formally of Google’s AI Department) and many others with expertise in the matter warn again this technology then maybe they should be listened to.

Tonight, Brian and Dave will talk about these concerns and maybe more scenario’s that could arise should AI decide to go rogue and attempt to replace or terminate mankind.