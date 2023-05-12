2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N High-performance EV Prototype Charging demo

Hyundai Motor Company revealed details about the extreme winter testing of IONIQ 5 N, the first high-performance, mass-production all-electric N brand model at the Hyundai Mobis Proving ground in Arjeplog, Sweden.

Given its position adjacent to the Arctic Circle, the Hyundai Mobis Proving ground in Arjeplog offers everything an automaker needs for comprehensive winter testing, such as low-grip coefficient icy surfaces and deep sub-zero temperatures as low as -30°C (-22°F).

This allows Hyundai N engineers to test new models, such as the IONIQ 5 N, in the most extreme low friction conditions to achieve the optimal balance between the car’s responsive ‘fun-to-drive’ character and its ability to perform safely and predictably in sub-zero conditions.

For IONIQ 5 N, Hyundai Motor has combined the EV’s Electrified-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with N’s motorsport-bred technologies and expertise to raise the bar for electrified high performance and set the stage for what is sure to become the true driving enthusiast’s choice for a year-round performance EV.