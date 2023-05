Swizz Beatz - "Say Less" feat. Lil Durk & A Boogie Wit da Hoodie (Official Video)

Grammy Award-winning producer, rapper, and entrepreneur, Swizz Beatz, releases his triumphant EP - Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 - via Mass Appeal.

Coming off the first installment of the EP series with DJ Premier’s Hip Hop 50 Vol. 1, Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 is entirely produced by Swizz Beatz.

The EP is an ode to New York rap and includes star-studded features from Nas, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Jadakiss, Jay Electronica, Benny The Butcher, Fivio Foreign, Scar Lip and Bandmanrill.