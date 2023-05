Reality Season 1

Reality Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: On June 3, 2017, 25-year-old former American intelligence specialist Reality Winner is confronted by FBI agents arriving at her home to question her suspected role in the mishandling of classified information.

Based on true events, the film's dialogue is directly from the transcript of their tense and transfixing conversation.

Directed by Tina Satter starring Sydney Sweeney, Josh Hamilton, Marchant Davis release date May 29, 2023 (on HBO and MAX)