Did Zelenskyy Embezzle the US Aid Money that he Begged Americans to Send? | @RRPSHOW

In April 2023, it was alleged by American journalist Seymour Hersh that Ukraine President #VolodymyrZelenskyy is embezzling the aid money sent to Ukraine from the US.

Also, the US knew about Zelenskyy’s embezzling and tried to help him cover it up.

Isn’t it interesting that Joe Biden was involved in the Burisma Holdings scandal by pressuring the firing of the special prosecutor because his son was working at Burisma at the time?

Could Zelenskyy be a puppet president who is really doing the work of the oligarchs of Ukraine and President Biden?