ANDREA PALLAORO directs MONICA: “I wanted to explore the themes of abandonment and forgiveness”

SUCOPRESS.

Andrea Pallaoro directs MONICA, an intimate portrait of a woman who returns home after a long absence to confront the wounds of her past.

In this interview, the Italian film director and screenwriter talks about the making of the film and about the audition process.

In MONICA, reconnecting with her mother (Patricia Clarkson) and the rest of her family for the first time since leaving as a teenager, Monica (Trace Lysette) embarks on a path of healing and acceptance.

The film delves into Monica’s internal world and state of mind, her pain and fears, her needs and desires.

Trace Lysette, Patricia Clarkson, Adriana Barraza, Emily Browning and Joshua Close star in MONICA.

The movie opens in theaters on May 12th.