ACM Awards 2023 Arrivals

Country mega stars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks team up to host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas tonight.

The star-studded event includes live performances from Ed Sheeran and collabs between Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood, Ashley McBryde with Brandy Clark, and more.

See Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, The War And Treaty, and Tanya Tucker on the red carpet before the big show.