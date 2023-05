RISE UP 5.12.23 @9am: SIN IS DESTROYING EVERYTHING!

RISE UP Ep.#107!

The reason for everything that is bad in this world is sin.

The reason for everything decaying and the fact that we get sick and babies die and murder happens is ALL because of sin!

If you had cancer and the doctor said that you will die in 1 month unless you stop doing something, you would stop.

Why don't you stop sinning then?

Let's talk about that today.

Help me spread the #gospelnotgossip