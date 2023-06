Drug Used to Treat Diabetes Has Side Effects of Weight Loss and a Boosted Immune Response To Cancer

Cancer can be deadly and a big part of its lethality has to do with how it can wreak havoc on your immune system.

Meaning when you’re already sick with cancer, you may also get sick from other pathogens much more easily and have more trouble getting well after.

But now, according to researchers from University College Dublin, a popular drug used to treat obesity might hold the key to preventing immune system damage related to cancer.

