DR. JANET STARR HULL - Introduces The Healthy Alternatives Radio/TV Show

Janet Starr Hull has a very diverse background with academic degrees and experience in geology, international geography, environmental science, fitness training and nutrition.

She is an OSHA Certified Environmental Hazardous Waste Emergency Response Specialist and Toxicologist, a former firefighter and college professor.

In 1991, Dr. Hull had an unexpected change in career after she was diagnosed with "incurable" Grave's Disease.

Through diligent research and her thorough understanding of toxicity, she later discovered her "Grave's Disease" was actually aspartame poisoning.

She has since worked to inform consumers about the health dangers of artificial sweeteners.

Dr. Hull's experiences have provided pieces to a life-long puzzle - the damaging effects of artificial sweeteners.

She combined her various skills to form a unique application to natural medicine.

Her work is based upon the interrelationships of all sciences as she personally discovered "what works in nature, can surely work in man." - www.janethull.com