Live Stream Humorous Smart Shopping Advice for Friday 20230512 Best Item vs Price Daily Big 5
Live Stream Humorous Smart Shopping Advice for Friday 20230512 Best Item vs Price Daily Big 5

Live Stream today Friday.

Great fresh advice DAILY on how to examine a product before buying and even learning how not to buy items you like!

Fun, Easy Going, and Humorous Shopping Talk using One Day Deals Friday 2023 05 12 at BIG 5 Sporting Goods.

TODAY&apos;S TALK {10 x 10 canopy sun shade, not bad tube shoes, swing a ding a ling men&apos;s fleece shorts, GREAT 9$ backpack, 110lb weights, old style earbuds, rugged work boots, 1000 lumens solar spotlight, tent good, lounge chair, bad price shoes, 8-pack socks, expensive floor mat, plastic speaker with harness, slides, soccer ball, huge cooler, camp poop tent, expensive hiking boots for naive people, men&apos;s volleyball underwear, camp lantern, skate shoes, golf balls, knives, some ammo, and more.} Just a quick rundown of the items and a Smart Shopper&apos;s review of the price point, the deal, and buying strategy.

Retire a few months early by making wise spending decisions.

Also comments about whether the Host has purchased the product before or would considering buying it and why.

Humorous?

Funny?

That&apos;s what more than one Listener said about the earlier Review Sessions.

More real than HSN or QVC.

NEW and IMPROVED with some side-by-side comparisons of Weekly Ad deals that pale in comparison to Daily Deals.