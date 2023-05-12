LEAH GIBSON stars in MERCY: “I was very excited to play this physically demanding role”

Raquel Laguna/ SUCOPRESS.

Actress Leah Gibson stars in MERCY, directed by Tony Dean Smith.

In this interview, Leah talks about her character in the film and about her experience working with Academy Award Winner Jon Voight in this action-packed thriller, along with Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

MERCY tells the story of an ex-military doctor who finds herself in a deadly battle for survival when the Irish mafia seize control of the hospital at which she works.

When her son is taken hostage, she is forced to rely upon her battle-hardened past and lethal skills after realizing there’s no one left to save the day but her.

Paramount Global Content Distribution will be releasing the film in select theatres on May 12th on digital on May 19, 2023, and on demand on June 2, 2023.