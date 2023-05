Russell & RFK Jr | FAUCI, CIA Secrets & Running For President - #128 - Stay Free With Russell Brand

Russell’s big conversation this week is with presidential candidate in 2024, Robert F.

Kennedy Jr. Together, they delve into some of the most controversial topics of our time, including the assassination of JFK, the true nature of the pandemic, and the war in Ukraine.

Whether you're a political junkie or simply interested in learning more about the issues shaping our world, this conversation is a must-listen!