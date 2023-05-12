Biden Administration Sued Over New Immigration Policy

'Newsweek' reports that advocates for immigrants' rights have sued the Biden administration over its new asylum ban.

The news comes after the controversial lifting of Title 42 public health measures, which had been reinstated at the height of the pandemic to stem the flow of immigration.

Title 42 allowed authorities to quickly expel migrants at U.S. borders to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

CNN reports that Title 42 was used to expel approximately 2.5 million migrants between March 2020 and November 2022.

With the policy coming to an end, a surge of migrants have arrived at the border with the hope of claiming asylum in the U.S. .

Title 42 has been replaced by Title 8, which carries more severe consequences for migrants deemed unqualified for entry into the U.S. Now, migrants turned away at the border will not only be deported, but will also be banned from reentering the country for the next five years.

Immigrants' rights advocates claim the new measures are reminiscent of Trump-era policies which were blocked by courts, 'Newsweek' reports.

People fleeing persecution have a legal right to seek asylum, no matter how they reach the border, Melissa Crow, director of litigation at the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies, via 'Newsweek'.

Our asylum system was designed to protect people fleeing imminent threats to their lives, who do not have the luxury of waiting for an elusive appointment or for an application to be adjudicated in a country where they are in danger.

The Biden administration has had over two years to set up a fair and humane asylum process post-Title 42.

That it has instead chosen to resurrect and repackage illegal Trump-era policies is reprehensible, Melissa Crow, director of litigation at the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies, via 'Newsweek'