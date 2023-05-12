Twitter owner Elon Musk announced that he has selected a new CEO for the social media platform

Come on over to Whatfinger News.
A News Junkie's Paradise with more news daily than the next 7 competitors combined.
See any links below...
Come on over to Whatfinger News.
A News Junkie's Paradise with more news daily than the next 7 competitors combined.
See any links below...
The most important tweet on Crypto Twitter this week was an announcement on Friday by Twitter’s owner and CEO Elon Musk naming..
We open with Robert F Kennedy exposing huge things in the media and waking up the democrats. FBI tries to protect Joe Biden from..