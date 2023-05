Chef Darryl Taylor cooking up Mother's Day Brunch with Trina Braxton

Chef Darryl Taylor needs no introduction within the culinary world.

The owner of Epicurean Drama, and celebrity chef to the likes of Oscar-winner Samuel L.

Jackson, is hosting a bonanza Mother's Day Brunch hosted by Trina Braxton on Sunday, May 16, 2023, beginning at 1 p.m.

EST at The Underground in Atlanta