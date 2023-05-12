Happy Birthday, Stevie Wonder! (Saturday, May 13)

Stevland Hardaway Morris, also known as Stevie Wonder, was born on May 13, 1950, and turns 70.

He was born in Saginaw, Michigan.

Blind since birth, he later signed with Motown’s Tamla label at 11 years old.

Wonder released his debut album, 'The Jazz Soul of Little Stevie,' in 1962 when he was 12 years old.

His discography includes his hit singles, "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours," "Superstition" and more.

The Grammy-winning artist is one the best-selling musicians.

Wonder also campaigned to make Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a U.S. holiday in 1980.

Wonder was named a United Nations Messenger of Peace in 2009.

And one of 'Billboard’s' Hot 100 All-Time Top Artists.

Happy Birthday, Stevie Wonder!