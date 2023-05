Wild West, wild horses but also devastating accident. Death Valley, CA

Wild horses coming out of Death Valley, how fitting to see such a scene of the "Wild West", unfortunately I also saw a terrible accident where a snow plow hit a camper or vise versa, God has protected me on this journey and I trust He will continue to protect me.

May 11th, 2023 Death Valley California.

Mefoundation.world God, please protect all my children in China, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, the Phillipines and Iraq.