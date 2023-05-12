Treat Your Mom This Mother’s Day With These Creative Ideas.
This Mother’s Day may still have its fair share of limitations due to the pandemic.
Here are ten creative ways to treat your mother on this special day.
1.
Send her a beautiful bouquet of flowers.
2.
If she’s the outdoorsy type, spend the day helping her out in her garden.
3.
Gift her a relaxing spa day that she can book now or save for later.
4.
Get crafty and create a photo collage of your family so that she can reminisce.
5.
Write her a heartfelt thank you note.
6.
Gift her a monogrammed item such as a scarf, purse or drinking glass.
7.
Connect for a virtual marathon of her favorite TV show.
8.
Treat your mom to a professional car wash and detailing.
9.
Choose her favorite recipe and virtually connect for a night of cooking together.
10.
Plan a future weekend adventure that consists of her favorite activities.