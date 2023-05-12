UK Welcomes 1st Babies Born Using DNA From 3 People

Associated Press (AP) reports that Britain's fertility regulator confirmed the births on May 10.

The experimental technique is reportedly an effort to prevent the passing of inherited genetic diseases to children.

According to the Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority, fewer than five babies in the U.K. have been born using this technique.

In 2015, the U.K. adopted legislation to regulate efforts to prevent women from passing on faulty mitochondria to their children.

In 2016, the U.S. welcomed the first baby born using the experimental technique.

AP reports that faulty mitochondria have been linked to muscular dystrophy, epilepsy, heart defects and intellectual disabilities.

Approximately one in every 200 children born in the U.K. has a mitochondrial disorder.

The process involves taking genetic material from a woman with faulty mitochondria and then transferring it to a donor egg or embryo.

The donated egg or embryo still has healthy mitochondria, but all other key DNA has been removed.

Mitochondrial donation treatment offers families with severe inherited mitochondrial illness the possibility of a healthy child.

, Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority, via Associated Press