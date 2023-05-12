Ghostjudicator's Dethmachine-Death's Apprentice

When Death knew it was time to choose a mortal to aide him in his work beyond the veil, he found one incorruptible yet brutal soul, and when he finally knelt before death...he spoke softly "What is my judgement" and Death slyly and warmly replied "Apprentice,welcome home...So begins the first moment of your tenure as my pupil...not all reapings are sweet...most are bitter...sorrowful affairs...as an angel of death you feel these things...you've been bred in life to be a reaper my son...let us see how well you learned those lessons..."