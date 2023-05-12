Ghostjudicator's Dethmachine-Death's Apprentice
When Death knew it was time to choose a mortal to aide him in his work beyond the veil, he found one incorruptible yet brutal soul, and when he finally knelt before death...he spoke softly &quot;What is my judgement&quot; and Death slyly and warmly replied &quot;Apprentice,welcome home...So begins the first moment of your tenure as my pupil...not all reapings are sweet...most are bitter...sorrowful affairs...as an angel of death you feel these things...you&apos;ve been bred in life to be a reaper my son...let us see how well you learned those lessons...&quot;