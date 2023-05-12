God Ends Tithing

This channel began when atheists pretty much dominated online.

I didn't expect that when I began.

I thought it would be more like the offline world, and that I would be hated for arguing against religion.

I never expected an audience, but it happened.

I've been around a long time.

People who are adults today grew up watching my animations when they were children.

I'm their Tom & Jerry, their Flintstones.

That feels strange, but times change.

Youtube went mainstream, and the religions found it.

Now the online world looks more like the offline world, with huge religious channels popping up and having an easy time with a readymade audience and funding.

I guess I’m still considered a relatively large channel, and I want to keep it growing so that it can compete with all the religious garbage out there.

That requires a lot of time on my part, and ads and Patreon have been pretty stagnant, so I’m trying these YouTube memberships to see if they help.

In the future, I may do some shirt designs, and of course there will be my Power Corrupts book.

I’ll also provide updates on that to members.

When Power Corrupts is over, I think I'd like to start a new series, one that's more structured and scheduled.

That’s all.

If you can become a member of the channel, that’s awesome.

It would really help me out.

If not, I understand.

No hard feelings.

Times are rough for a lot of folks.

Take care, everyone.﻿