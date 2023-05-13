Real Situation / Bad Card / Coming in from the Cold

From local open mic, 5/11/23.

I'm bummed that the beginning did not get recorded but I thought I'd share it anyway and hope someone will like it.

This is a Bob Marley medley from his 1980 album Uprising.

Love his message and I like the order and balance of these songs.

First, you need an honest and accurate assessment and adjust accordingly (Real Situation).

Then, you see your opponent self-destruct (Bad Card).

Then you realize that it is you, all along, that needs to be changed (Coming in from the Cold).

I changed Real Situation because I don't believe anymore that there is no use stopping these people.

That is not True; Yeshua can.

And you and I can if we are in HIM!