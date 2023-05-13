some DISTURBING things about the NEW Twitter CEO | Guest: Mike Lerner

Elon Musk hired a new Twitter CEO and both the left and right are seemingly ticked off, because she has a very questionable background.

But is the outrage warranted?

Is the celebration of Twitter as a free speech platform over?

Will this be the final death blow to open conversation online?

We cover this and so much more with the host of News Nation Podcast (formerly I'm Doing Great), Mike Lerner, who also interviewed a progressive pastor with some radical ideologies that will probably make you more upset than Elon's new CEO.

This episode of nightly offensive gets lit!