some DISTURBING things about the NEW Twitter CEO | Guest: Mike Lerner
Elon Musk hired a new Twitter CEO and both the left and right are seemingly ticked off, because she has a very questionable background.

But is the outrage warranted?

Is the celebration of Twitter as a free speech platform over?

Will this be the final death blow to open conversation online?

We cover this and so much more with the host of News Nation Podcast (formerly I&apos;m Doing Great), Mike Lerner, who also interviewed a progressive pastor with some radical ideologies that will probably make you more upset than Elon&apos;s new CEO.

This episode of nightly offensive gets lit!