The Ride

The Ride Trailer - Plot Synopsis: The Ride is an eight-episode docuseries, produced by Kinetic Content, surrounding the world of PBR (Professional Bull Riders).

The Ride will give viewers a first-of-its-kind, behind-the-scenes look at one of the world’s fastest-growing sports, and take them into the daily lives of some of its biggest stars, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.

The Ride releases Tuesday, May 30th, 2023 only on Prime Video.