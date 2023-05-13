Mad Heidi Movie

Mad Heidi Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In a dystopian Switzerland that has fallen under the fascist rule of an evil cheese tyrant (Casper Van Dien), Heidi (Alice Lucy) lives a pure and simple life in the Swiss Alps.

Grandfather Alpöhi (David Schofield) does his best to protect Heidi, but her desire for freedom soon lands her in trouble with the dictator’s henchmen.

When pushed too far the innocent Heidi transforms into a kick-ass warrior who sets out to liberate her country from the heinous cheese fascists.

MAD HEIDI is an action-adventure exploitation extravaganza based on the popular children‘s book character Heidi and the world's first Swissploitation film.

Director Johannes Hartmann, Sandro Klopfstein Writers Johannes Hartmann, Sandro Klopfstein, Gregory D.

Widmer Actors Alice Lucy, Max Rüdlinger, Casper Van Dien, David Schofield, Kel Matsena, Almar G.

Sato Genre Action and Adventure, Comedy, Foreign Run Time 1 hour 32 minutes