BACK TO THE FUTURE PT. 17

Hi, I hope that you have a wonderful day!

Back to the Future Pt.

17 is about the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

It is about understanding the finished works of Christ.

The finished works of Christ bring the victory.

That's why we must go back to the future.

We don't need a time machine, only our Bibles.

When you go back to the past and study what Jesus did at Calvary, then things in your present life can start changing for the good!

