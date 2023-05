iPhone 15 Pro Max: Apple made a bad decision.

Many Apple fans are concerned that the 2023 iPhone range will be a little underwhelming, as Apple just discontinued its greatest iPhone 15 model.

Many people are expecting Apple to introduce a high-end model that can actually compete with the finest from Android as more and more information about the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro emerges.

Let's talk about the latest speculations, the best iPhone 15 that Apple cancelled, and why the iPhone Ultra will revolutionize the game when it goes on sale.