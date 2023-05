RMT boss prepared for more strikes until settlement

RMT boss Mick Lynch says his union is prepared to call more strikes until there is a settlement, claiming the rail companies and the government are “attacking” workers’ terms and conditions.

The strike, on the day of the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, followed a stoppage by train drivers on Friday which crippled services across England.

Report by Blairm.

