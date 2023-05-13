Klee Irwin - Are We Living In A Simulation? - Part 3A - Artificial Intelligence

In 2022, computers finally passed the Turing test, where you talk to an AI for as long as necessary before deciding that you cannot tell of it is an AI or real human.

Also in 2022, breakthroughs in artificial creativity occurred that surpassed the expectations of many people.

These forms of strong artificial creativity are writing scientific papers, novels, music and visual art that rivals that of humans.

The message here is that exponential change is occurring very fast lately.

Science fiction is becoming reality.

Older beliefs about what is impossible are quickly being replaced by an evidence-based new reality of the formerly unbelievable.