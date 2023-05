PM Modi congratulates Congress for after its victory in Karnataka assembly polls | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Congress party for its win in the Karnataka assembly election.

He also thanked BJP workers for working Hard on the party's campaign.

The BJP lost its only stronghold in the south today, with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conceding defeat shortly after the Congress leads went past 130 seats.

