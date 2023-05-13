The Fellowship of Guelphissauga: Community Grant Lottery, & New Homeless Student Hotel | May 2023

The Fellowship of Guelphissauga continues with the springtime rain of tax dollars from the Annual Community Grant Lottery(1).

Over 50 non-profit organizations were given a total of $323,000 of our tax dollars in grants ranging from $1,500 to $12,000.

The Mayor and Sunshine Listers took the week to review the books to confirm they could afford to pay all the grants with their $13.7 million operating surplus(2).

Meanwhile, a skirmish broke out between the Dubious Business Associates as they fought internally over who had the biggest chair at the table.

But even with this dispute, the Property Developer Orcs continued their plans to privatize student housing with their new Homeless Student Hotel at Stone Rd and Scottsdale.

Can the 50 non-profit organizations successfully spend their Community Grants and will the Homeless Student Hotel fix the Housing Crisis?