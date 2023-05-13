20230513 Saturday Quick Daily News Headline Analysis 4 Busy People Snark Commentary on Top News

Quick Daily News Headlines Series.

Today's Headline Skim News: {Saturday: Where is YUMA?, Santos at the Waldorf is a Story?, AOC donor CREEPY, All Republicans+++plus want Mayorkas Impeach, AOC connected to Communist Party, Rudy Giuliani, Kid from New Jersey Dies is a story?, Bait - Marjorie Green - Hunter Biden - Sex Worker - Congress- Click, Squatters in Rich House, Playboy Chick in Rome, Zelensky in Rome, Cows Point Police to Guilty Man, Record Slightly Warm in Pacific Northwest, Facebook bad for this Chick, Shark didn't like her Taste in Florida, DeSantis Iowa 2024, Putin Pissed at Note!, ...and so much more Click Bait.} This presentation of the news headlines moves quickly.

What can you determine from the headlines and can you quickly move on with your important day?

Can you resist clicking on click-bait headlines and photos?

Resist digging into stories about so-called 'Stars' of music, sports, movies.

Be in-the-know without being in the mud!

Skim headlines and move on.

20 minutes to assess the top news headlines is plenty.