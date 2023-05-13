US ambassador to South Africa claims the government shipped arms to Russia

South Africa summons the US ambassador in Pretoria after he accuses the government of shipping arms and ammunition to Russia.
President Ramaphosa's office denies any approved arms sale and launches an independent investigation.
The US ambassador to South Africa has accused the country of supplying weapons to Russia despite its professed neutrality in the..
[Govt of SA] The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has demarched the United States Ambassador to South..