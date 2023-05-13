How statewise politics changed in India since BJP came to power | Karnataka election | Oneindia News

As of May this year, the BJP is in power in 9 states/union territories.

But in a coalition the BJP also has 6 more states.

So, now it has control directly and indirectly over 15 states.

In 2014, when Narendra Modi had come to power, the BJP ruled just 7 states.

The Congress on the other hand which held 13 states in 2014 came down to six in 2022.

This year will see five more assembly elections in the country.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha polls thump forward, let’s see how the political dynamic shifts in India by the end of this year.

