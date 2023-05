Samurai Priest Vampire Hunter Movie

Samurai Priest Vampire Hunter Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The comic book has come to life.

Tim Thomerson is Samurai Priest Vampire Hunter, and he is on an epic chase to track down a clique of vampires.

Clean blood is in short supply due to drugs, liquor, perscription pills and common diseases.

The mutated vampires seek out Macks "The Blood Pusher" (Ken Foree) to under who this myserious priest is and why this hunt is personal!