Quest for Love Movie

Quest for Love Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Mackenzie travels to Costa Rica to secure more cacao supply for her work at a chocolate company.

Tagging along is her best friend, Ethan, a writer who is tasked to make his action-adventure books more romantic.

Though it’s a chore for him, Mackenzie hopes this will be a chance for him to see her through new eyes and hopefully return the love she’s secretly harbored for him.

However, when a tourist named Lucas meets Mackenzie, his interest in her makes Ethan wake up.

Mackenzie is caught between the man she’s loved and doubting if he’ll ever feel the same way, and wondering if maybe Lucas is the change she needs.

Director : Brian Brough Cast: Jake Stormoen, Eva Hamilton, Jonny Swenson