Plus One At An Amish Wedding Movie

April Monroe is an up-and-coming superstar doctor at a big New York hospital, and things could not be more perfect.

She's been falling head-over-heels for charming veterinarian Jesse, and their relationship seems to be heading in the right direction except for one thing: Jesse is completely tight-lipped about his family.

For their anniversary, Jesse gives April a surprise trip to Paris, a much needed romantic break for the busy doctor.

However, plans change when Jesse receives an invitation to his brother's wedding and asks April to come along.

What April doesn't know is that Jesse has been hiding an Amish past and his mother is not so fond of Englischer strangers.

Chaos and heartache ensue when April and Jesse must travel to Amish Country and face the people Jesse left behind.

Director : Richard L.

Ramsey Writers : D.F.W.

Buckingham, Miralee Ferrell, Kimberly Rose Johnson Stars: Galadriel Stineman, Kevin Joy, Mary McElree