The Spy Who Never Dies Movie

The Spy Who Never Dies Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Brad is the world’s greatest spy.

After falling in love with a regular girl, he leaves the world of espionage behind.

When his girlfriend is kidnapped and a rogue agent steals several hypersonic missiles.

It's up to Brad to save the world.

Director s: Paul O'Brien, Corey Pearson Producer: Corey Pearson Writer: Corey Pearson Cast: Teressa Liane, Cassandra Magrath, Paul O'Brien, Amy Christian, Georgia Walters, Natasha Maymon, Hefedh Dakhlaoui, Kristy Wordsworth, Sariah Roberts, Ana Thu Nguyen, Amir Aizenstros, Josh Karlik, Helder Fernandes